PREVIEW: Searching for Serenity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a mystery people across South Dakota have been watching for more than two years now.

Nine-year-old Serenity Dennard ran away from the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills on February 3, 2019. She hasn’t been seen since.

The search for the young girl is halted, but the investigation continues as leads come in each month. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has logged nearly 300 leads from 36 states and 4 countries. Investigators have conducted almost 500 interviews.

“We want to find Serenity that’s our goal. The sheriff said we aren’t going to stop until we do. And we will, we’ll keep working. Someday we will find her and we can bring that case to a conclusion as well,” Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, hear from searchers and investigators who continue to follow Serenity’s case more than two years later.