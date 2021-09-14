PREVIEW: SDSU students learn on the farm

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — For students studying Animal Science at South Dakota State University, their education extends beyond the classroom.

It goes to the farm through the university’s six livestock units.

They provide students with hands-on experiences, which are more beneficial than just reading about these situations in a textbook.

“Having the hands on experience is great. You can read it in a textbook and you can only learn a few things, and sometimes you don’t know what those unforeseen circumstances but when you come into this unit you will find those unseen circumstances. Like today, we had a sow farrow five days early, so you don;t learn that in a textbook of what to do and how to get ready for that and it just has helped me a lot,” Kallista Roers said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Ariana Schumacher explains how this experience prepares students for their future careers in the industry.

And how they are sharing that knowledge with others around the world.