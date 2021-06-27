PREVIEW: SDSU Precision agriculture center scheduled to open this fall

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A new building on SDSU’s campus will be welcoming students this fall.

A precision agriculture center will bring agronomy, engineering, and other disciplines under one roof. There will be spaces for research and teaching labs and rooms where students can collaborate.

“This building is a phenomenal facility, it’s really one of a kind in the world right now and we have really a theme of collaboration that has been central to the design of this facility and so there are a lot of spaces in this building that are designed for collaboration,” John Killefer, South Dakota Corn Endowed Dean, said.

