PREVIEW: Scotty Briggs’ community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Scotty Briggs is part of the fabric of the Sioux Falls community.

You may remember the 25-year-old, who has Down Syndrome, as Roosevelt’s Homecoming King from years back. He graduated from the high school in 2014 but is still a fixture at Rough Riders sporting events. Since high school, he spent one year in the Augie Access program.

He currently works at the school in the theatre department. It’s been hard for Scotty to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic but he keeps up with Roosevelt boys basketball coach Mitch Begeman through texting.

“He doesn’t miss a beat. He doesn’t miss a game. We love having him there. He sits in between the two benches at the scorers table. He’s kind of like our ball boy and he loves it,” Begeman said.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND we’ll show you what Scotty has been up to since graduating from Roosevelt and how he’s handling life at home during the pandemic.