PREVIEW: Saving a historic hotel

PLANKINTON, S.D. (KELO) — There was a time in South Dakota when there were no interstates or highways, and the fastest way to travel was to catch a train.

One of the many towns built along the railroad is the community of Plankinton, west of Mitchell. A group of volunteers saved a hotel built in the late 1800s from being condemned and have turned it into a museum and gathering place.

“Our young people when they come in here they look around and they are in awe and they start asking questions well why does that look like this? and what is that? what is a telegraph machine? well it peaks our curiosity and it opens doors to learning,” Gayle Van Gendren with the Plankinton Preservation Society said.

