PREVIEW: Sanaa’s stories

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanaa Abourezk has owned a gourmet Mediterranean restaurant at 8th and Railroad in Sioux Falls for 16 years.

Now she’s taking some of her favorite recipes to your kitchen with a new cookbook. Sanaa was approached by a publisher last year. The two teamed up and this cookbook is the result. On top of recipes, she’s also sharing stories from her life and the history behind each dish.

“It’s nice to have your name in print on the shelf. But for me the most pleasure thing, when I get an email from somebody, ‘Hey, I just got your book. I made the anise bread with my family and we loved it.’ Or somebody said, ‘I went to a Christmas part and made the olive tapenade and everybody loved it.’ This is South Dakota. We didn’t talk about olive tapenade 50 years ago or eggplant parmesan,” Sanaa said.

We’ll take you behind the scenes to hear some of Sanaa’s stories in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND.