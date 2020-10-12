PREVIEW: Running schools during COVID-19

HILL CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Each school across South Dakota is dealing with the pandemic the best way they can. Some strategies are different from others and some are the same.

The Hill City School District is made up of about 500 students and 71 staff. Superintendent Blake Gardner says that because Hill City is a smaller district it will be run a little differently.

“But our students have done a wonderful job and our staff has done a great job of just some common sense things like social distancing when possible, wearing a mask if they can’t social distance, washing their hands, good hygiene, just some real common sense things that I feel has benefitted us and help keep us in session,” Gardner said.

