PREVIEW: Running a restaurant during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over the last few months, business owners have had to make adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic. While those restrictions have lifted in Sioux Falls, one new restaurant owner is still trying to figure out what exactly a normal day looks like.

Katelyn Cameron took over ownership of The Pickle Barrel in the middle of March. Soon after, COVID-19 started impacting many in KELOLAND. She says that led them to close the dining room and offer carry out and delivery.

“We slowly opened back up to half capacity dining, where we would have a table of four or table of two, and just kind of gone back open from there, we also have hallway seating, so we’d have a table of two in here and a few tables out there just to be more spread out,” Cameron said.

