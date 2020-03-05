PREVIEW: Roosevelt students practice unity

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A unified show choir at Roosevelt High School is bringing together students of all abilities to sing and dance together.

The show choir is called Unity Inc. Roughly 60 traditional and non-traditional students signed up to take part this year. On top of having fun, Unity also competes at local events. Sophomore Jenna Beintema says the group means a lot to her.

“It makes us feel like we belong here and that we’re not different, we’re just people,” Beintema said.

Unity along with Roosevelt’s Best Buddies chapter and Unified Sports program are all designed to end the isolation of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities among other things. We’ll show you what it means to the rest of the school in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND.