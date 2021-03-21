Preview: Rolling in the right direction

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings business is rolling into action.

“The Lanes” is one of the newest attractions in town. The bowling alley recently opened up in December after the old facility closed in May of 2020. While there is regular bowling, there is something that makes this place unique- it’s spark bowling, which is unique to the area.

“It’s a whole theater experience so as people are starting to do it, it’s becoming more popular, something new, people are used to the regular bowling, but it’s coming along,” GM Tony Brallier said.

