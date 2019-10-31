PREVIEW: Risky Rental

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A dispute over an issue with a rental home near the University of South Dakota campus has led to some college students receiving a very big bill.

Angela Kennecke has been looking into the case and has a preview of Thursday’s KELOLAND News Investigation into this “Risky Rental.”

It’s a rite of passage for most college students — when it comes to rental housing near campus, you take what you can get.

You may remember that we looked at the City of Vermillion rental inspection reports in 2016 and looked at conditions in rental homes that were not up to code.

Now another group of college students contacted us about an issue that they say forced them out of their rental home.

The roommates shared these photos of mold they found on the walls and ceiling in four rooms of the older home they rent, when they returned after summer break.

Our investigation looks into what the landlord first told them caused the problem and how now they’re being blamed for it.

“As soon as I found out about it, I called the lady up and said, we’ve got problems here with this house and we’re not going to live here, until you get it fixed,” Wayne Haines, a father of one of the college students, said.

The young women moved out, but the story doesn’t end there.

We investigate what happened in this case next Thursday at 10. But first on KELOLAND News at 6, we look at some of the most common issues between tenants and landlords and what every renter should know to protect themselves from issues like this one.