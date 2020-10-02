PREVIEW: Right on target

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton is home to the World’s Largest Archery Center.

The facility has been in the southeastern KELOLAND community for about a decade. With over 100 acres, it offers a little something for everyone. The complex has even hosted a number of events that bring in people from all over the United States and the world.

“What this facility offers is amazing, the indoor facility you can shoot really long distances so you don’t have to fight with wind when trying to sight your bow in, but they have three fabulous courses out here, 3D target, fields are amazing,” Sandy Herrlein said.

