PREVIEW: Returning to a changed campus

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Being on a college campus during a global pandemic … that will be the reality for South Dakota students in just three weeks.

Public universities like SDSU and USD have been hard at work reconfiguring the college experience. From plexiglass classrooms to isolation dorm rooms, that’s what students will see when they head back to campus.

“We’re really looking forward to having our students back on campus. This is what we do. We really are looking forward to that. The preparations, we’ve had a lot of people that have worked really hard but we feel very confident in our plan,” Dennis Hedge, the SDSU Provost said.

In Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek shows you the changes happening on the SDSU and USD campuses for the Fall semester.