Preview: Return to racing

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Huset’s Speedway in Brandon is set to host its first full season of racing since 2016.

This year’s biggest event is “The Showdown” in late June, with three nights of racing at Huset’s Speedway and three nights at Jackson Motorplex. More than $600,000 will be up for grabs during the week-long event. Huset’s season opener is Mother’s Day, and there’s work to be done before May 9th.

“There’s a lot of stuff to do. We’re going to be burning some midnight oil here come late April and early May just to get everything done, but we always seem to find a way to get it done before race time and I’m sure we will this year as well,” Doug Johnson with Huset’s Speedway said.

“No snow and some sunshine for sure, but otherwise we get the decks on these suites, which I think the contractors will have those all completed by Mother’s Day and we’ll be ready to go,” Huset’s Speedway owner Tod Quiring said..

