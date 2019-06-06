PREVIEW: Restoring Arnold’s Park

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KELO) — There’s more features to enjoy this summer at Arnold’s Park in northwest Iowa.

From new rides coming online to a new Roof Garden, park officials are nearing the end of the three-phase Restore the Park campaign. When the more than $4 million Roof Garden hosts its first show on August 2nd, it will add a venue that can hold 1,100 people. It will also be able to host weddings extending the season for Arnold’s Park.

“It’s a brand new facility. Just going to be tremendous. I thought it was going to be really nice but every time I walk in there, I think man it’s going to be an incredible facility,” Arnold’s Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb said.

In Thursday’s Eye On KELOLAND, we’ll show you what families can enjoy and we’ll take you inside the progress of the new Roof Garden.

