Preview: Remote policing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the first in what will likely be a growing trend in the future of law enforcement in Sioux Falls.

Police have opened their first report-to-work station in the southwest part of the city. It’s kind of a mini-police station, that officers use for their base of operations responding to calls in this rapidly-growing area of the city.

“I just like the convenience of it, I like that it’s close to I-229 and it’s close to where I patrol,” Matt VanderVelde with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The new facility also relieves some of the strain from an overcrowded Law Enforcement Center in downtown Sioux Falls. We’ll tell you about plans to add a police substation to another part of the city, coming up in Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.