PREVIEW: Remembering those who raised them

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — One of the lives lost due to the pandemic was John Rittmann of Watertown. His son, David Mills-Rittmann describes his dad as a deliberate person who didn’t care what other’s thought of him. He grew up in India, but eventually made his way to Watertown in the early 70’s to be a small-town doctor.

“It’s been fascinating for me to return to Watertown to hear the various interactions that he’s had with the community there. So I keep hearing things, running into people that have had their own little interactions and stories with them. So he touched quite a few people in the community,” Mills-Rittmann said.

Hear more about John Rittmann through the eyes of his son in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.