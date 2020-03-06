PREVIEW: Remembering the man of the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday marks 65 years since a popular KELOLAND children’s show signed on the air.

Dave Dedrick went on to play Captain 11 for more than 40 years. Dedrick died in 2010.

KELOLAND’s Kelli Volk tells us how he and his iconic role are still being remembered today.

You can still find plenty of Captain 11 memorabilia today, including his toy chest behind me in the KELOLAND lobby.

You can even see one of his suits at the museum of the South Dakota State Historical Society.

“People of a certain age, including me, can remember coming home from school and at 4:00 you’d turn on KELO and there was Captain in his uniform and things would start with spinning the little spinners on the set would be going and then it would fade to the Captain and he’d look into the camera and he’d go, ‘How’s my crew today?'” Ronette Rumpca with the museum of South Dakota State Historical Society said.

