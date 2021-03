SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Mari Hofer, a beloved Huron wife, mother and teacher, was one of the first lives taken by COVID-19 in South Dakota. The 51-year-old passed away in late March.

Over 19 hundred South Dakotans have passed away from COVID-19. In Sunday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we honor some of their memories through the words of those who knew them best.