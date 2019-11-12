PREVIEW: Reliving Wind Cave rescue 30 years later

WIND CAVE, S.D. (KELO) — When she was 18 years old, Rachel Cox went into Wind Cave with her school group and found herself lost and alone.

For 36 hours she was surrounded by darkness and confined walls of the cave — this lead her mind to play tricks on her. At points she was not able to distinguish what was real and what was not.

“I also spent a lot of time talking to the cave and just having a conversation in my mind obviously, the cave doesn’t really speak but having a conversation with the cave as a way to keep myself calm and feel better and to feel safe,” Cox said.

Thirty years later she is back at the park that changed her life.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Rachel shares with us her emotional experience.