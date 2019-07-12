PREVIEW: Recovery continues in Niobrara

NIOBRARA, Neb. (KELO) — It’s been a long four months for people in Niobrara.

After flooding tore through parts of town, it’s leaving a lasting effect.

Back in March floodwaters littered with ice tore out the Morman Canal bridge and also damaged the Niobrara River bridge.

Now people who used to have a short drive home, have over an hour commute one way.

For some people these last four months have been tough.

A couple negative things are the extra money getting across, fuel costs, I’ve taken up another job just to help pay for things, just trying to make my hours stretch as much as I can, just opened a feed story up in Springfield, South Dakota, so we’ve been using that as a back burner to make some income,” rancher Jake Warembourg said.

But there is hope in sight. Construction crews moved in the beginning of June to begin working on the bridges.

