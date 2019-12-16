PREVIEW: Recovering from meth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been about a month since South Dakota debuted its ‘Meth. We’re On It.’ Campaign.

It gained national attention, and received both praise and criticism. Former meth users say they hope it gets people to see the importance of addiction treatment.

As we learn more about addiction, we know recovery is not a destination, but rather a lifelong journey that may include multiple relapses and several stints in treatment programs.

“I would be getting really out of control and back in my early days they would use the straight jacket. They’d put that on you. Waking up in this jail cell, thinking, why do I keep doing this?” Craig Nichols with Washed Clean Ministries said.

On Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear two stories of addiction recovery and how treatment helped them get their lives back.