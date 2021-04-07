PREVIEW: Reconnecting with nature

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a surge in camping in South Dakota.

More than 380,000 visitors camped at South Dakota’s 13 state parks and 43 recreation areas last year.

An increase of 24% over 2019.

Many people were also in the market for a new camper.

“One of the things that became obvious was if we’re outdoors we should be ok, so new campers and people even upgrading. They had an existing camper and they were looking to upgrade and spend more time out in nature,” I-29 RV Supercenter, director of operations Dave Krumbach said.

