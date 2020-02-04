PREVIEW: Reconciling in the Dakotas

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — In 2005, the First United Methodist Church of Vermillion became the 192nd church to join the Reconciling Ministries Network.

And they are the only reconciling ministry in both South and North Dakota.

Leaders of the church say being reconciling means to accept and love all marginalized peoples, including the LGBTQ plus community.

On top of accepting the community, though, Pastrix Nicole CLAY-D says she wants to infom others about LGBTQ persons as well.

“I want to sit with people that have the hard questions, that have the questions about how do I be a parent to my child who just came out to me, that’s a question I get quite a bit. Or how do I be a friend to my friend who just came out and this is what scripture says and really sitting with them,” Pastrix Nicole Clade of the First United Methodist Church of Vermilion said.

