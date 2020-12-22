PREVIEW: Rebuilding history

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — The Canton Volunteer Fire Department has spent more than 25 years restoring a century-old fire truck.

The 1917 Luverne Chemical Truck was originally purchased in 1920, but has been out of commission since the early 90’s. The truck arrived at A-J’s Automotive in Canton in pieces nearly three years ago, and is now nearly fully restored. Once the project is complete, the truck will be used in parades and as a teaching tool.

“Fires are a lot different than they used to be, fire safety is a lot different than it used to be, and the equipment we use to fight those fires, especially PPE and our apparatus are much different than they were 100 years ago,” Shaun Feilmeier with the Canton Fire Department said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at ten, we take you behind the scenes of this one-of-a-kind restoration.