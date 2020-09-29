PREVIEW: Rapid City’s rise in homicides

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — People in Rapid City are voicing concerns over a recent increase in homicides.

Capitan John Olson says the number of cases have doubled compared to previous years. So far there have been eleven homicides just this year. Olson says these cases were not random and people involved knew each other.

“There’s just a lot of different factors and circumstances that lead to these situations, it’s unpredictable,” Captain John Olson, Rapid City Police, said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear from the Rapid City Police as they work to solve these cases.