PREVIEW: Rapid City views on a mask mandate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a story playing out in communities all across South Dakota. The Rapid City Common Council is the latest hearing the debate over a citywide mask mandate.

Last night, people on both sides of the issue shared their opinions with the council.

Everyone was willing to social distance as they waited to speak with the council – just 28 people were allowed in the room at a time.

But, not everyone was willing to wear a mask while they waited – despite rules requiring them in city buildings. Those in favor of a mandate included a nurse.

“Those on the frontline are tired. Those of you who have voted yes or are inclined to do so tonight, I thank you by choosing to act. You are showing leadership and empathy. You are showing that you are able to lead in such a way which demonstrates your willingness to learn and grow,” Holly Knox said.

But like council meetings in many South Dakota communities, a lot of the people who spoke up don’t see it that way. Opponents include a business owner and a mother who moved to South Dakota from another state. A closer look at South Dakota’s latest debate over masks, on tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.