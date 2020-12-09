PREVIEW: Racing toward the future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans haven’t experienced a full season of racing at Huset’s Speedway since 2016, but that’s about to change.

Minnesota businessman Tod Quiring purchased the famed speedway last July, and plans to make upgrades both on and off the dirt track. After hosting a limited number of events in August and September, Huset’s plans to win fans back in 2021 with a full slate of Sunday night races.

“This place has seen some phenomenal racing over the years, so I think getting that back and getting those fans back on Sunday night is going to be key,” Doug Johnson with Huset’s Speedway said.

We’ll meet the new owner and unveil his plan for Huset’s Speedway in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND.