PREVIEW: Protecting the streets and serving ‘storytime’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School resource officers in Sioux Falls are shifting gears during the pandemic with schools sitting empty.

Officer Ryan Valland normally splits time between Memorial Middle School and a few others. He’s currently being assigned elsewhere including “Storytime” with officers on Facebook.

“I sit at home and read books to my own children. I like to have fun. I was a class clown growing up. I like to goof off for my kids and goof off for all the kids out there so they can see some humor during this different, dark time,” Valland said.

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how Valland and other officers are connecting with families who are stuck at home by reading stories.