PREVIEW: Promoting farm safety

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — While agriculture is South Dakota’s number one industry, it can sometimes be a dangerous one.

In 2017 Jaxon Boomsma tragically lost his life in a farming accident. Family and friends want to make sure they are keeping the little boy’s smile alive. The Jaxon Boomsma Memorial Fund helps with community improvements, provide scholarships and also promote farm safety. The family hopes sharing their story will help others.

“Surround yourself with positive people and they will help you through difficult times, but the most important thing is faith in Jesus and that’s what gets us through this tragedy, knowing that we will see him again someday, it’s hard, but we know he’s a in a better place and we will see him,” Troy Boomsma said.

