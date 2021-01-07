PREVIEW: Pressler & the president-elect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Republican from South Dakota has been a big supporter of President-elect Joe Biden.

Larry Pressler, of Humboldt, served in the U.S. Senate along with Biden. They both were members of the Senate Foreign Relations committee. Pressler says Biden will bring experience and a strong background in public policy to the White House.

“I voted for Joe Biden and I think he will be a good president, and I hope he will get inaugurated quickly so we can go forward with a strong president. We need to support him and help him out as much as we can,” Pressler said.

Pressler says he and Biden would often walk together into the Senate chamber for important votes. Despite his support for Biden, Pressler says he’s concerned about his age. Find out why, in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.