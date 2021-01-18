PREVIEW: Preparing the next wave of nurses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic has medical professionals working long, stressful days. That hasn’t stopped hundreds of students from enrolling in the nursing program at Augustana University.

A group of postgraduates in Augie’s 16-month accelerated program are scheduled to graduate in December, and will then join the workforce.

“We really promote that once they get into the clinical area and actually when they graduate and get into practices to find a mentor or mentors that they can rely on, that will help them through, especially that first year after they graduate,” Pam Barthle, assistant professor of nursing at Augustana said.

