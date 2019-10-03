PREVIEW: PREMIER Center continues to innovate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has been serving entertainment to Sioux Falls for five years now.

The facility is under new management, which means new methods of operation.

General Manager, Mike Krewson, says he has big ideas for customer service and the building. One idea is already underway, with clear bags required for events.

“It’s 3 to 5 seconds faster per guest, so you multiply that out. Especially on a sold out show or soon to be sold out like Miranda (Lambert) or Carrie (Underwood), and it’s going to make a big difference,” Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll find out what else will be changing and how they plan to bring in more big name shows for years to come.