PREVIEW: Powering through in Avon

AVON, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime family business in Avon is getting ready to reopen in a new location.

In March, Powers Furniture & Appliance burned down.

At first, owner Stacey Powers wasn’t sure if he wanted to stay in the furniture business after the fire.

“Walking down the street people would talk to me and say, ‘I sure hope you get back in business again. We need you guys.’ Every day someone would tell me that. I thought, ‘Maybe I can do this,'” Owner Stacey Powers said.

Powers hopes to reopen by November 1st.

We’ll tell you what else helped him power through the difficult journey Friday in Eye on KELOLAND.