PREVIEW: Post Pilgrim Gallery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even when there are no words, every painting tells a story.

That’s what you’ll find in the Post Pilgrim Gallery on east 10th Street in Sioux Falls.

It’s a Native American-owned art gallery, that features many Native American artists.

Owner Jennifer White says it was important to give these artists the space to create and show their works.

“They open their hearts. They open, they tell me their stories in here. It’s safe here and it’s beautiful,” White said.

On Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll give you a closer look at the pieces here, and show you why White says this is an art gallery…not a history museum.