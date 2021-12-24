PREVIEW: Positivity in 2021

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s only a little over a week left in 2021. A lot has happened in almost 365 days.

That’s why we are highlighting some of this year’s positive stories. From a CNA who loves her job and doesn’t have any plans on retiring, to a friendship turned business partnership. There’s no shortness of positivity in the last year.

“We really wanted to do a lemonade stand and we didn’t want to keep the money, so we decided we’d donate it,” 4th grader Macie Miles said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we give you a recap on a handful of stories that brought smiles to people’s faces and even brightened people’s days. That’s tonight at 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 