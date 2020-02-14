PREVIEW: Poinsett prepares

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Last weekend another foot of snow fell in the Hamlin County area and that doesn’t bode well for the potential of severe flooding again this spring.

This snow cover and these bitter cold temps are chilling reminders of what happened last spring to a lot of areas of eastern KELOLAND, including at Lake Poinsett.

Melting ice, heavy rain and strong winds battered shorelines, cabins and lake homes last year at Lake Poinsett. But don’t look now, all signs are pointing to another year of recording flooding at the Lake.

“It is not looking good,” John Hurley said. “I’m preparing for the worst, I’m preparing it to be worse than last year.”

Hamlin County’s Emergency manager is telling people to start making preparations now.

“We want people to have a good understanding of what they may be facing again this spring,” Hamlin County Emergency Manager David Schaefer said.

