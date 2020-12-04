PREVIEW: Poems of South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — From Mount Rushmore, cold winters, even agriculture, there’s plenty of ways to describe South Dakota.

To help share those experiences and stories, one South Dakota poet has now put together an anthology of poems about the Rushmore State. Christine Stewart-Nunez is the South Dakota Poet Laureate put out a call for people to submit poems so she could put together a book called ‘South Dakota in Poems.’

“I was hoping to make sure that I had enough poems for the book and in fact I got hundreds of submissions, so I had plenty of poems to choose from,” Stewart-Nunez said.

