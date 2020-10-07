PREVIEW: Playing on during the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Organizers with Levitt at the Falls are working to book musical acts to take the stage next year. The pandemic forced the non-profit to cancel outdoor concerts at its downtown band shell this year.

But Levitt at the Falls fully expects to resume the outdoor concerts next year.

“We’ll have to follow the city’s protocols on that because this is a city-owned facility and we really have to follow their lead, but we’ll certainly encourage it,” Levitt at the Falls Executive Director Nancy Halverson said.

Levitt at the Falls still maintains a presence in the community with its pop-up concerts and online performances. We’ll hear from one of the performers about what a return to the Levitt shell will mean for the local musicians, tonight on Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.