PREVIEW: Planting problems in Lincoln County

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) -- From muddy feedlots to extremely wet fields, farmers in the Lennox area are struggling this year. 

KELOLAND's Matt Holsen highlights some of the challenges in Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND. 

Matt Holsen: I'm here in Lincoln County just a few miles south of Lennox where farmers are having to make some tough decisions. I'm standing in front of a lake that should actually be a corn field. Matt Loewe is one of several farmers still hoping to get into the field to plant some crops.

"There's more work checking the fields and decide that no, I can't plant this one today but maybe I can plant a little patch over here tomorrow. So you're not real organized on a plan," farmer Matt Loewe said.

While Loewe is able to plant this year, other farmers are not. We'll tell you Loewe's story and the story of a farmer who is not planting crops this year in Tuesday's Eye on KELOLAND.
 

