PREVIEW: Planning the Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Months of planning goes into the Sturgis Rally, one of South Dakota’s largest events.  

But with the global health crisis, the event could look different this year.  Planning officials say open ceremonies, catering, and trash pick-up are currently in the planning process. Along with health protocols, like having hand sanitizer for people to use on Main Street.

“Every year we have a very good plan that is executed very well and the rally is pulled off as good as possible it seems but with this situation at hand, it is a whole new level that we deal with daily,” Mayor Carsteensen said.

In Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn about new protocols that 80th Sturgis Rally could be facing this year.

