PREVIEW: Pine Ridge’s first structural fire department

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not your average school project. Graduates from the School of Mines came together to help develop the Pine Ridge Reservation’s first structural fire department.

Not only is this a great experience for the students but also residents on the reservation.

“Us engineers, obviously we like to solve obvious infrastructure problems but working on this project, it’s really shown me that infrastructure is really one of the low-hanging fruits. And getting the baseline for a successful community, non-native or native communities,” SMT graduate Zachary Darling, said.

