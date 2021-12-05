Preview: Paying it forward and helping children

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sioux Falls Thrive has joined with other local organizations to help kids in lower-income neighborhoods.

Starting with the Riverside neighborhood in northeast Sioux Falls, Kid Link has come together as an after-school program on Tuesday nights. Recently, they got a donation from Sammons Financial thanks to an employee who grew up in that neighborhood.

“And this is the first time I’ve actually seen community organizers get together and bring all of the community resources to bare on one community,” Kristy Tripp with Sammons Financial Group said. “And you can see the results of that, what’s taking place here in Riverside. For me, if there were only a hot meal and a bookmobile, that would be all I need and they have that here every single week. They have that and the activities for the kids and the resources for the parents and the fellowship among the parents, which is really exciting to see the neighbors getting to know the neighbors.”

The donation of over 200 thousand dollars will give scholarships for eight children to attend Laura B. Anderson Elementary’s after-school program. In Sunday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will tell you how this program and the donation is benefitting kids.