PREVIEW: Passport backlog adding to travel troubles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As countries around the world begin to ease travel restrictions for vaccinated Americans, many people in KELOLAND are eagerly booking international travel to visit family and make up vacations missed during the pandemic.

But a lingering pandemic problem is still impacting travel plans for many Americans.

“Passports is definitely one of the issues we’re having. It’s taking a lot longer than what it ever has,” All About Travel Consultant Lorie Buus said.

“It’s up now to 12 to 18 weeks, typically it’s four to six, and even the expedited process, which is supposed to get this done a lot more quickly, is dragging on and on and on indefinitely,” Sen. John Thune said.

The options available to people in KELOLAND still waiting on their passports–and how the national backlog could further delay one local couple’s already postponed honeymoon, coming up in Friday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10.