PREVIEW: Parks & pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Visitation at Sioux Falls city parks remains strong now that we’re well into summer.

Parks were among the few outdoor recreation options available for people early in the pandemic. But even as other facilities open up, parks are still a big draw. Upkeep has been more of a challenge this year for the parks department since they hired fewer people to maintain the grounds.

“We’re about 40-percent of the workforce that we’d normally have for our seasonal employees which essentially requires our full-time employees to do the work that normally our seasonal employees would help with,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Director Don Kearney said.

We’ll find out how parks department employees are able to make do with fewer resources, this summer, in Monday’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.

While many park-goers say they haven’t seen any drop off in how the parks look with fewer caretakers, others say they’re concerned about the future of parks the longer the pandemic goes on.