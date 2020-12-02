PREVIEW: Parenting during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This year, many parents have had to juggle new challenges when dealing with COVID-19.

From remote learning to explaining the pandemic to their kids, the last eight months haven’t always been easy. Sioux Falls mom Erica Varcoe found gratitude in slowing down with her three kids, but worried about the uncertainty of it all. Vermillion parents John and Shalea Schloss found new ways to entertain their five-year old daughter, but also had to explain a complicated virus to a young child.

“Everything about this pandemic has been so uncertain, you know, you don’t really know what one day to the next will be. Are you going to get a call that you’re a close contact? Are you going to find out that your kid can’t go to dance lessons? You know, it’s just being able to, you know, pivot at a moment’s notice,” Sioux Falls mom Erica Varcoe said.

