PREVIEW: Paranormal Adventures at the Adams House

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Each year around Halloween the Adams House is open for visitors to explore with professional paranormal investigators.
People even get to use special equipment to interact with spirits that live there. Maurice Miller with Black Hills Paranormal Investigations says each time is a different experience.
“As an investigator sometimes it’s like watching paint dry in the dark, nothing happens. And then other times it’s off the charts,” Lead investigator Maurice Miller said.
In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we take you behind the scenes of a paranormal investigation of the Adam’s House.