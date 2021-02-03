PREVIEW: Pandemic prayers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People involved with a faith-based non-profit in downtown Sioux Falls say they’ve seen the healing power of prayer at work during the pandemic.

The Direct Line Prayer Center has seen an increase of prayer requests, online, as well as in-person and over the phone since the pandemic began.

Some of their requests come from patients who’ve struggled with the coronavirus, including one person who was sick for several weeks.

“I don’t know if he was necessarily at death’s door or anything like that, but at the same time, was a very serious thing and after all of that was over, then he called back just to say thank-you because he knew that we were praying for him down here, seems to be doing fine now, so thank God for that,” Tom Rooney, Health Line Prayer Center Director said.

But the pandemic is also creating challenges for the prayer center.

Find out what adjustments they’re making due to a shortage of volunteers, coming up in Wednesday night’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.