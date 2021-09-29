PREVIEW: Out-of-state hires helping with teacher turnover

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a summer of increased teacher turnover in Sioux Falls, the school district says an unexpected group helped fill that gap.

And at 50th in teacher pay, any teacher moving to South Dakota is going to take a pay cut.

It’s why those out-of-state hires usually have family ties to the region or a spouse’s job that moved them to the area.

This year, many of the teachers coming from out of state don’t have any strong connections to South Dakota.

“If somebody gets hired then we go, let’s start looking, the first high school position he applied for he gets, when God says go, you go,” former California teacher now in Sioux Falls, Brandy Hernandez said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10, meet a California couple who moved to the Sioux Falls area to teach

and why they say they’re better off now, even with a 50 percent pay cut.