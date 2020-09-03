PREVIEW: Our leader’s legacy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the end of an era today at KELOLAND Media Group. Thursday is Vice President and General Manager Jay Huizenga’s final day. As he retires, we are celebrating his career and taking a closer look at his legacy.

“I think the proudest thing is is that I’ve kept the legacy going that was here before me,” Huizenga said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Dan Santella brings you a look at Huizenga’s legacy through the eyes of those who know him well: his wife, daughter, coworkers and, of course, Jay himself.